BRIEF-FCB Announces Agreement To Acquire Floridian Community Bank

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Fcb Financial Holdings Inc:

* FCB ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FLORIDIAN COMMUNITY BANK

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION VALUED AT $88 MILLION​

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍TRANSACTION ADDS $545 MILLION IN TOTAL ASSETS AND 5 RETAIL LOCATIONS​

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC - ‍DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EPS​

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1% AND 2% ACCRETIVE TO 2018 AND 2019 FULLY DILUTED EPS RESPECTIVELY​

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - ‍ UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF EACH CO, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 2018​

* FCB FINANCIAL - ‍FLORIDIAN COMMUNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO GET 0.4584X SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A STOCK FOR EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE, 1.75 MILLION SHARES IN AGGREGATE​