BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Oct 25 (Reuters) - FCB Financial Holdings Inc
* FCB Financial Holdings Inc surpasses $10 billion in assets and reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 revenue $86.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FCB Financial Holdings Inc - net interest income totaled $75.8 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 5 pct from $71.9 million in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: