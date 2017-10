Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fima Corporation Bhd

* FCB Plantation Holdings entered into conditional sale and purchase agreement with Java Berhad

* Agreement to buy 1 million ordinary shares of Java Plantations Sdn Bhd for 5.2 million RGT

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have effect on the earnings or net assets per share for FY ending 31 March 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2fVLBaa) Further company coverage: