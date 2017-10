Oct 26 (Reuters) - FCMB GROUP PLC:

* NOTIFIES THE NSE THAT IT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FILE ITS NINE MONTHS UNAUDITED RESULTS ON THE DUE DATE OF 30 OCTOBER 2017‍​

* CONSOLIDATED Q3 2017 RESULTS WILL BE RELEASED ON THE NIGERIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ON OR BEFORE 29 NOVEMBER 2017‍​

* DELAY IN POSTING RESULTS IS DUE TO THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE INTERIM AUDIT OF THE COMPANY'S COMMERCIAL BANKING SUBSIDIARY