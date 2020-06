June 26 (Reuters) - AIICO Insurance PLC:

* FCMB GROUP PLC - FCMB PENSIONS ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF AIICO PENSION MANAGERS LIMITED

* FCMB GROUP - ENTERED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE 70% STAKE HELD BY AIICO INSURANCE PLC, 26% HELD BY OTHER SHAREHOLDERS IN AIICO PENSIONS

* FCMB GROUP - PROPOSED ACQUISITION WILL MAKE AIICO PENSIONS AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF FCMB GROUP