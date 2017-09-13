FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 mln
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces disposition of darden-leased restaurant property for $5.9 million

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍disposition of an Olive Garden restaurant property leased to Darden Restaurants, Inc for $5.9 million​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍sale is result of an unsolicited offer at a cash cap rate of 4.75 pct, exclusive of transaction costs​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍anticipates redeploying proceeds from transaction through an internal revenue code section 1031 like-kind exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.