BRIEF-FCPT announces recasting and extension of $650 mln unsecured credit facility
October 2, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-FCPT announces recasting and extension of $650 mln unsecured credit facility

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces recasting and extension of $650 million unsecured credit facility

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍recasting extended maturities of both term loan and revolving facility by two years​

* Four Corners Property - expects to save at least $1.8 million in annual cash interest expense due to reduced margin pricing and lower unused revolver fees.

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- entered into a $650 million credit agreement to replace company’s existing $750 million bank credit facility

* Four Corners Property - ‍credit agreement includes a $250 million accordion feature such that credit facilities can be increased up to $900 million in aggregate​

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc - ‍new $400 million unsecured term loan matures in november 2022​

* Four Corners Property Trust - new $250 million revolving credit facility matures in November 2021 and can be extended until Nov 2022 at company’s option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
