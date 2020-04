BRIEF-FCR Immobilien Earnings Before Taxes Up At Eur 11.9 Mln

April 21 (Reuters) - FCR IMMOBILIEN AG:

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 11.9 MILLION AFTER EUR 2.8 MILLION IN 2018

* AGM AS PLANNED, ON MAY 28

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 18.5 MILLION AND EBIT AT EUR 18.1 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME UP AT EUR 9.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 2.9 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SEES ONLY MODERATE EFFECTS OF THE CORONA CRISIS ON OUR PORTFOLIO SO FAR

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND ITS REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN 2020 AS EARNINGS CONTINUE TO RISE

* AGM TO BE CARRIED OUT ONLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)