Feb 19 (Reuters) - FCR Immobilien AG:

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES ROSE 282% TO EUR 10.7 MILLION

* 2020 EXPANSION OF THE PORTFOLIO TO EUR 500 MILLION, FURTHER INCREASING RESULTS PLANNED

* FY EBITDA ROSE TO EUR 17.3 MILLION

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 16.9 MILLION FROM EUR 7.1 MILLION IN 2018.

* FY REVENUE UP 33% AT EUR 49.6 MILLION

* PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 TO EUR 0.40 PER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR