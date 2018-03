March 28 (Reuters) - FCR IMMOBILIEN AG (IPO-FCR.DE):

* SELLS SHOPPING CENTER IN WISMAR

* NEW CORPORATE BOND ALREADY ACCOUNTS FOR HALF OF THE ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 25 MILLION

* SILENCE HAS BEEN AGREED ON THE PURCHASE PRICE