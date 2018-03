March 14 (Reuters) - Tyme Technologies Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND FOR TYME TO BEGIN PHASE II TRIAL IN PANCREATIC CANCER

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - EXPECTS INITIAL CLINICAL SITES TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS OVER NEXT FEW WEEKS IN PHASE II TRIAL

* TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ FINAL DATA FROM AN ONGOING PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING SM-88 FOR PROSTATE CANCER EXPECTED AROUND YEAR-END 2018​