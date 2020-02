Feb 18 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS BIOCRYST’S NDA FOR ORAL, ONCE DAILY BEROTRALSTAT (BCX7353) TO PREVENT HAE ATTACKS

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PDUFA DATE FOR NDA FOR ORAL, ONCE DAILY BEROTRALSTAT (BCX7353) TO PREVENT HAE ATTACKS IS DECEMBER 3, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: