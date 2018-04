April 3 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKEMIA

* FDA GRANTED MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX BLA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS WITH A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE SET FOR Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: