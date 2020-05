May 27 (Reuters) - Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd:

* FRESENIUS KABI - FDA HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR COMPANY'S PEGFILGRASTIM BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE FOR NEULASTA