March 6 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* FDA ACCEPTS GENENTECH’S SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR XOFLUZA (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA IN PEOPLE AT HIGH RISK OF COMPLICATIONS

* GENENTECH- XOFLUZA WOULD BE FIRST ANTIVIRAL MEDICINE APPROVED SPECIFICALLY FOR HIGH-RISK POPULATION

* GENENTECH - FDA IS EXPECTED TO MAKE A DECISION ON APPROVAL BY NOVEMBER 4, 2019