July 18 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc-

* Otonomy announces FDA acceptance of Otiprio supplemental new drug application filing for acute otitis externa

* Otonomy Inc - Otiprio been assigned a prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) action date of March 2, 2018 ​

* Otonomy-If approved within standard review period,co anticipates commercial launch of otiprio for second indication,prior to peak summer season for aoe