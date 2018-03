BRIEF-FDA Accepts Remoxy NDA For Review, Sets PDUFA Date Of Aug 7, 2018

March 1 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS REMOXY® NDA FOR REVIEW, SETS PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 7, 2018

* U.S. FDA DETERMINED THAT A NDA FOR REMOXY ER IS SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO PERMIT A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW

* FDA HAS SET AN ACTION DATE OF AUGUST 7, 2018 UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA)

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS -BELIEVES FDA WILL HOLD AN OPEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS REMOXY ER, ALTHOUGH A DATE HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: