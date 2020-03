March 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA ACCEPTS GENENTECH’S NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR XOFLUZA FOR THE TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA IN CHILDREN

* GENENTECH, A MEMBER OF ROCHE GROUP (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS ACCEPTED A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) AS WELL AS TWO SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS (SNDA) FOR XOFLUZA(®) (BALOXAVIR MARBOXIL)