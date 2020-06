June 1 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd:

* FDA ACCEPTS SHIONOGI’S SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH PRIORITY REVIEW FOR FETROJA® (CEFIDEROCOL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA AND VENTILATOR-ASSOCIATED BACTERIAL PNEUMONIA

* SHIONOGI & CO LTD -U.S. FDA ACCEPTED CO'S SNDA FOR FETROJA & GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION WITH PDUFA DATE OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2020