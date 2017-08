July 17 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc-

* Spark Therapeutics’ biologics license application for investigational voretigene neparvovec accepted for filing by FDA

* Says for review of Luxturna, FDA has assigned a PDUFA date of Jan. 12, 2018

* Says Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec) unveiled as proposed trade name