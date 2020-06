BRIEF-FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application For Botox

June 22 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (SBLA) FOR BOTOX® (ONABOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH NEUROGENIC DETRUSOR OVERACTIVITY

* ABBVIE INC - PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN Q1 OF 2021 FOLLOWING A STANDARD 10-MONTH REVIEW.

* ABBVIE - SBLA IS BASED ON DATA FROM A RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF BOTOXIN MORE THAN 100 PEDIATRIC PATIENTS