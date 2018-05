May 16 (Reuters) - Turnstone Biologics:

* TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY TARGETING HPV POSITIVE CANCERS

* TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY TARGETING HPV POSITIVE CANCERS

* TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS - ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ) Source text for Eikon: