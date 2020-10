Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA STAFF SAYS OCT 22 PANEL MEETING TO DISCUSS STUDIES TO TEST SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATES: BRIEFING DOCUMENTS

* U.S. FDA SAYS ADVISED COVID-19 VACCINE MAKERS THAT EUA REQUEST SHOULD HAVE DATA THAT INCLUDES A FOLLOW-UP DURATION OF AT LEAST TWO MONTHS Source text: (bit.ly/3d5Seju)