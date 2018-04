April 23 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THE APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG, BUT NOT 4MG, FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY-TO-SEVERELY ACTIVE RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

* U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: