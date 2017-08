July 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* FDA Advisory Committee votes in favor of Pfizer'S Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for acute myeloid leukemia

* Pfizer Inc - ‍FDA decision on whether or not to approve Mylotarg application is anticipated by September 2017​

* Pfizer - Committee votes 6-1 that mylotarg in combination with chemotherapy has favorable risk:benefit profile for patients with newly-diagnosed cd33-positive aml Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: