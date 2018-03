BRIEF-FDA Advisory Committee Votes In Favor Of Lucemyra

March 27 (Reuters) -

* FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTES IN FAVOR OF LUCEMYRA™ (LOFEXIDINE) FOR THE MITIGATION OF OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS

* US WORLDMEDS - IF APPROVED, LOFEXIDINE WILL BE MARKETED UNDER BRAND NAME LUCEMYRA​

* US WORLDMEDS - FDA PSYCHOPHARMACOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTED 11 TO 1 TO RECOMMEND LOFEXIDINE APPROVAL FOR MITIGATING OPIOID WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS

* US WORLDMEDS SAYS FDA HAS SET PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET ACTION DATE FOR LUCEMYRA IN Q2 2018

* US WORLDMEDS​ - ‍ADVISORY COMMITTEE’S DISCUSSIONS BASED ON CO’S NDA FOR LUCEMYRA Source text for Eikon: