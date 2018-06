BRIEF-FDA Allows Label For Novartis' Drug Cosentyx To Include Psoriatic Arthritis Benefit

June 19 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* NOVARTIS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR INCLUSION OF NEW EVIDENCE THAT COSENTYX® INHIBITS PROGRESSION OF JOINT STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

* NOVARTIS AG - DATA WILL BE ADDED TO DRUG'S PRESCRIBING INFORMATION AND IS EFFECTIVE IN U.S. IMMEDIATELY