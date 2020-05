BRIEF-FDA Announces Temporary Flexibility Policy Regarding Some Labeling Requirements For Foods For Humans

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA - ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY FLEXIBILITY POLICY REGARDING SOME LABELING REQUIREMENTS FOR FOODS FOR HUMANS DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FDA - GIVING MANUFACTURERS FLEXIBILITY TO MAKE MINOR FORMULATION CHANGES IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES WITHOUT MAKING CONFORMING LABEL CHANGES

* FDA - GIVING TEMPORARY FLEXIBILITY TO VENDING MACHINE INDUSTRY

* FDA - WON'T OBJECT IF COVERED OPERATORS DON'T MEET VENDING MACHINE LABELING REQUIREMENTS TO GIVE CALORIE INFORMATION FOR FOODS SOLD IN VENDING MACHINE Source text: (bit.ly/2Zs80jD)