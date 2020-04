BRIEF-FDA Announces Temporary Policy For Compounding Of Some Drugs For Hospitalized Patients

April 20 (Reuters) -

* FDA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY POLICY FOR COMPOUNDING OF SOME DRUGS FOR HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS BY PHARMACY COMPOUNDERS NOT REGISTERED AS OUTSOURCING UNITS

* FDA - TO NOT TAKE ACTION AGAINST STATE-LICENSED PHARMACIES FOR COMPOUNDING SOME DRUGS THAT ARE COPIES OF COMMERCIAL DRUGS AS A TEMPORARY MEASURE

* FDA - TO NOT TAKE ACTION AGAINST FEDERAL FACILITIES FOR COMPOUNDING SOME DRUGS THAT ARE COPIES OF COMMERCIAL DRUGS AS A TEMPORARY MEASURE

* FDA - NO ACTION AGAINST PHARMACIES, FACILITIES FOR PROVIDING DRUG TO HOSPITAL WITHOUT GETTING PATIENT-SPECIFIC PRESCRIPTION, AS A TEMPORARY MEASURE Source: bit.ly/2XR2jLf