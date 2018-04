April 25 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* FDA APPROVAL OF THINPREP® INTEGRATED IMAGER EXPANDS AUTOMATED IMAGING FOR PAP TESTING TO MORE LABS

* HOLOGIC INC - UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED PREMARKET APPROVAL (PMA) FOR THINPREP® INTEGRATED IMAGER

* HOLOGIC INC - IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: