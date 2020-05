May 29 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES NEW OPTION TO TREAT HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING ASSOCIATED WITH FIBROIDS IN WOMEN

* FDA - APPROVAL OF ORIAHNN GRANTED FOR MANAGEMENT OF HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING ASSOCIATED WITH FIBROIDS IN PREMENOPAUSAL WOMEN TO ABBVIE

* FDA - DRUG LABEL FOR ORIAHNN INCLUDES BOXED WARNING ABOUT RISK OF VASCULAR EVENTS (STROKES) & THROMBOTIC OR THROMBOEMBOLIC DISORDERS (BLOOD CLOTS)