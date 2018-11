Nov 26 (Reuters) - GENENTECH:

* FDA APPROVES THE ACTPEN FOR GENENTECH’S ACTEMRA, A SINGLE-DOSE, PREFILLED AUTOINJECTOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, GIANT CELL ARTERITIS AND TWO FORMS OF JUVENILE ARTHRITIS

* GENENTECH SAYS ACTPEN IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JANUARY 2019.