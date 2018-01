Jan 17 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN INC - U.S. FDA APPROVED SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL TO PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR KYPROLIS