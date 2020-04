April 1 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES ADDITIONAL TREATMENT FOR ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A OR B AND INHIBITORS

* FDA - APPROVED SEVENFACT FOR TREATMENT OF BLEEDING EPISODES OCCURRING IN ADULTS, ADOLESCENTS 12 YRS OF AGE & OLDER WITH HEMOPHILIA A OR B WITH INHIBITORS

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL OF SEVENFACT TO LABORATOIRE FRANCAIS DU FRACTIONNEMENT ET DES BIOTECHNOLOGIES S.A Source text for Eikon: