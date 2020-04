April 14 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc:

* US FDA APPROVES AN INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION FOR SPECTRAL MEDICAL PMX TO TREAT COVID-19 PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM SEPTIC SHOCK

* SPECTRAL MEDICAL INC - ALSO BEEN ACTIVELY WORKING WITH HEALTH CANADA TO EXPEDITE REQUIRED APPROVALS FOR USE IN COVID-19 PATIENTS