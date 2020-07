BRIEF-FDA Approves Bavencio As First-Line Maintenance Treatment For Patients With Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

June 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* FDA APPROVES BAVENCIO AS FIRST-LINE MAINTENANCE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* PFIZER INC - FIRST & ONLY FDA-APPROVED IMMUNOTHERAPY TO DEMONSTRATE A SIGNIFICANT OVERALL SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FIRST-LINE SETTING IN PHASE III STUDY

* PFIZER INC - IN JAVELIN BLADDER 100, BAVENCIO MAINTENANCE TREATMENT EXTENDED MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL BY 50% OVER STANDARD OF CARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)