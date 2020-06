June 29 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES BREAST CANCER TREATMENT THAT CAN BE ADMINISTERED AT HOME BY HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONAL

* FDA- APPROVED PHESGO FOR INJECTION UNDER SKIN TO TREAT ADULTS WITH HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER THAT HAS SPREAD TO OTHER PARTS OF BODY

* FDA- APPROVED PHESGO FOR INJECTION UNDER SKIN ALSO FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH EARLY HER2-POSITIVE BREAST CANCER