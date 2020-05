May 15 (Reuters) - Clovis Oncology Inc:

* RUBRACA® (RUCAPARIB) APPROVED IN THE U.S. AS MONOTHERAPY TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH BRCA1/2-MUTANT, METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER (MCRPC) WHO HAVE BEEN TREATED WITH ANDROGEN RECEPTOR-DIRECTED THERAPY AND A TAXANE-BASED CHEMOTHERAPY

* CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC - ACCELERATED APPROVAL BASED ON OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE (ORR) AND DURATION OF RESPONSE (DOR) DATA FROM TRITON2 CLINICAL TRIAL