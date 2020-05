May 5 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA GRANTS APPROVAL FOR ELYXYB ORAL SOLUTION INDICATED FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE WITH OR WITHOUT AURA IN ADULTS TO DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES

* FDA APPROVES DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES' ELYXYB ORAL SOLUTION WITH A BOXED WARNING FOR RISK OF SERIOUS CARDIOVASCULAR & GASTROINTESTINAL EVENTS