May 26 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA APPROVES DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS FIRST BIOLOGIC MEDICINE FOR CHILDREN AGED 6 TO 11 YEARS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* REGENERON - FDA APPROVAL BASED ON DATA THAT INCLUDES PIVOTAL PHASE 3 RESULTS ON EFFICACY & SAFETY OF DUPIXENT COMBINED WITH TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS