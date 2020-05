May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA - APPROVES PHEXXI VAGINAL GEL TO PREVENT PREGNANCY IN FEMALES OF REPRODUCTIVE POTENTIAL FOR USE AS ON-DEMAND METHOD OF CONTRACEPTION TO EVOFEM

* FDA - EVOFEM'S PHEXXI IS NOT EFFECTIVE FOR PREVENTION OF PREGNANCY WHEN ADMINISTERED AFTER INTERCOURSE Source text: (bit.ly/3eee2sy)