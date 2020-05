May 15 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST DRUG FOR FOURTH-LINE TREATMENT OF ADVANCED GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS

* FDA - APPROVED DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS' QINLOCK THREE MONTHS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE