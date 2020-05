May 28 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST DRUG TO IMAGE TAU PATHOLOGY IN PATIENTS BEING EVALUATED FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* U.S. FDA SAYS IT GRANTED APPROVAL OF TAUVID TO AVID RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS

* U.S. FDA SAYS TAUVID IS A RADIOACTIVE DIAGNOSTIC AGENT FOR ADULT PATIENTS WITH COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT BEING EVALUATED FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: