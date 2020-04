April 8 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST GENERIC OF A COMMONLY USED ALBUTEROL INHALER TO TREAT AND PREVENT BRONCHOSPASM

* FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF GENERIC ALBUTEROL SULFATE INHALATION AEROSOL TO CIPLA LIMITED

* FDA - APPROVED GENERIC OF PROVENTIL HFA METERED DOSE INHALER, 90 MCG/INHALATION, FOR TREATMENT OR PREVENTION OF BRONCHOSPASM IN THOSE 4 YEARS OR OLDER