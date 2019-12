Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST GENERICS OF GILENYA

* U.S. FDA - APPROVED 3 APPLICATIONS FOR FIRST GENERICS OF GILENYA CAPSULES FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSING FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN ADULT PATIENTS

* U.S. FDA - GRANTED APPROVALS OF GENERIC GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) APPLICATIONS TO HEC PHARM CO LTD, BIOCON LTD AND SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: