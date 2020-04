BRIEF-FDA Approves First Therapy For Children With Debilitating & Disfiguring Rare Disease

April 10 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST THERAPY FOR CHILDREN WITH DEBILITATING AND DISFIGURING RARE DISEASE

* FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF KOSELUGO TO ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP

* FDA - APPROVED KOSELUGO (SELUMETINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS, 2 YRS OF AGE & OLDER, WITH NEUROFIBROMATOSIS TYPE 1

* FDA - KOSELUGO CAN CAUSE SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS INCLUDING HEART FAILURE & OCULAR TOXICITY

* FDA - BASED ON FINDINGS FROM ANIMAL STUDIES, KOSELUGO MAY CAUSE HARM TO A NEWBORN BABY WHEN ADMINISTERED TO A PREGNANT WOMAN