May 26 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST TREATMENT FOR A FORM OF BLADDER DYSFUNCTION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS AS YOUNG AS 2 YEARS OF AGE

* FDA - APPROVAL OF VESICARE LS WAS GRANTED TO ASTELLAS PHARMA U.S.

* U.S. FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL TO VESICARE LS ORAL SUSPENSION, A LIQUID TAKEN BY MOUTH, FOR TREATMENT OF NEUROGENIC DETRUSOR OVERACTIVITY (NDO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: