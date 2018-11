Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) :

* FDA APPROVES GAMIFANT® (EMAPALUMAB-LZSG), THE FIRST AND ONLY TREATMENT INDICATED FOR PRIMARY HEMOPHAGOCYTIC LYMPHOHISTIOCYTOSIS (HLH)

* SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM - GAMIFANT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE FOR ADMINISTRATION IN TREATMENT CENTERS ACROSS U.S. IN Q1 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: