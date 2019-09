Sept 27 (Reuters) - Genentech:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S RITUXAN (RITUXIMAB) IN CHILDREN WITH TWO RARE BLOOD VESSEL DISORDERS

* GENENTECH - FDA APPROVED RITUXAN COMBINED WITH GLUCOCORTICOIDS, FOR TREATMENT OF GRANULOMATOSIS WITH POLYANGIITIS & MICROSCOPIC POLYANGIITIS IN CHILDREN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: