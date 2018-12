Dec 6 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA APPROVES GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ IN COMBINATION WITH AVASTIN AND CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE INITIAL TREATMENT OF PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER

* GENENTECH SAYS APPROVAL IS BASED ON RESULTS FROM PHASE III IMPOWER150 STUDY